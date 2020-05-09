THIS was Rithvik Dhanjani's weight before he became an actor

MUMBAI: Rithvik Dhanjani shot to fame with his performance in the show Pavitra Rishta. He is one of the most popular actors of the small screen. With his dashing looks and cool personality, Rithvik has garnered a huge fan following.

Rithvik has been a part of several popular shows ever since then. Today, he is considered as one of the top-rated actors of the small screen. Not just that, Rithvik is one such actor who has an extremely fit body and he has given major fitness goals to his fans.

But not many are aware that Rithvik was overweight before he became an actor. The actor weighed almost 113kgs. Yes, you read that right!

However, Rithvik decided to start the journey of losing his weight and enrolled in Dubai's top fitness training institute. The actor worked hard on his body and lost weight.

It’s been so many years since Rithvik lost huge amount of weight after undergoing a massive fitness training. The actor has given everyone serious fitness goals with his dedication.

We are sure Rithvik has inspired many people to do the same.

(VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, TELLYMASALA)