Was Sidharth Shukla the life of Bigg Boss 14, read on as the Bigg Boss 13 winner clears it all... 

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla, who participated in the biggest reality show Bigg Boss 13 last year, not only managed to become one of the most popular contestants but also lifted the trophy with audience support.

Seeing his demand and love among the viewers, makers once again brought in Sidharth Shukla to be part of the new season this year but as a 'Toofani Senior'.

Along with Sidharth, Hina Khan from season 11 and Gauhar Khan from season 7 were also invited to guide the freshers (new contestants) for a month.

However, Shukla once again managed to take away all the limelight.

While Sidharth was locked inside the house this season, we saw him getting into major arguments with two other seniors, so much so that viewers started to call it a 'Sidharth Shukla Show' once again.

There were a few celebrities and ex-contestants of this controversial reality show who posted about the same on social media.

Now, while we were interacting with Sidharth for his latest released song 'Shona Shona' with Shehnaz Gill, we did ask him what he has to say about such comments and he says, "I am grateful if ‘people’ thought that way as there were three of us seniors who went in beside the season’s 12-14 contestants.".

When asked if he followed the show after coming out? Sidharth revealed, "No, I am not.".

Sidharth is not very active on social media. However, he enjoys a huge fan base there who keeps him in trend most of the time.

While answering if he keeps a tab on what they do for him, and the actor replied, "Of course I do. It's not that I’m not active but I don’t see the point of posting just anything. I love connecting with my audience and am so grateful for all that they do for me.".

Credit: SpotboyE