Was Sunil Grover to feature in the 'I for India' concert?

MUMBAI: A few days ago, several stars came together for a virtual concert to help India raise funds to fight the deadly coronavirus. Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Akshay Kumar; musicians like Zakir Hussain, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, and AR Rahman; and singers like Sunidhi Chauhan, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghosal, and Sonu Nigam had several messages, dialogues, and performances for the virtual concert held on Facebook.

However, as per Spotboye.com, actor-comedian Sunil Grover's name was also included in the initial list. He was asked by the 'I for India' concert team to prepare a gig for them.

It was also reported that Sunil prepared an act for the same but didn't receive a follow-up call. When he called the team to check on the progress, they told him that the AV had already been made. The team also mentioned that they won't be able to include the actor's performance.

