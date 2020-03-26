News

THIS was the first time when Hina Khan met Salman Khan

Fans share the moment when Hina Khan met Salman Khan for the first time

By TellychakkarTeam
26 Mar 2020 05:10 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most successful and cherished stars of television and the actress has a massive fan following. She was last seen as Komolika in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay and the actress nailed it with her performance as Komolika in the serial.

Now the actress is on a break as she is busy with other commitments and she is waiting for the right scripts.

The actress has a loyal fan following.

We came across a fan-made photo of Hina Khan and superstar Salman Khan in a collage of hers over the years.

And through this, we have come to know that she met Salman for the first time in the year 2012 on sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai .

