Pragati Mehra: Entertainment industry might take a little longer to regain its glory
MUMBAI: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress Pragati Mehra has shared why the entertainment industry might take a little longer than others to regain... read more

02 Jan 2022 04:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Cast Reveals New Year's Eve plans
MUMBAI: Cast members of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have shared their New Year's Eve and 2022 plans.Here's how actors of the show by Rajan Shahi of... read more

02 Jan 2022 04:15 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end. While saying goodbyes are always tough, looking forward to a new and better... read more

02 Jan 2022 04:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Star Plus’ brand new show ‘Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey’ to be blessed by the presence of veteran Marathi Actress ‘Nishigandha Wad’!
MUMBAI: Craving a simple family drama? Well, Star Plus is here to take care of that for you! With its new release ‘Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey’, it is... read more

02 Jan 2022 03:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Alice Kaushik-queen
MUMBAI: Let’s begin New Year 2022 by crowning yet another telly beauty for being active on social media.This week’s Insta queen is quite popular... read more

02 Jan 2022 02:00 PM | Tellychakkar Team
Ramdev
MUMBAI : Yoga guru Ramdev has said that the devotional singing reality show 'Swarna Swar Bharat' will have a huge impact on the audience. He will... read more

02 Jan 2022 01:45 PM | Tellychakkar Team
Waseem Mushtaq
MUMBAI : Actor Waseem Mushtaq, who plays the character of Lalit Kashyap in TV show 'Sasural Simar Ka 2', wants to move on from television shows and... read more

02 Jan 2022 01:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam
WOW: Surbhi Chandna gives us FESTIVE VIBES with these vibrant, elegant, well designed and chic outfits!
MUMBAI: Our Bollywood and TV stars also left no stone unturned to celebrate the festival with gusto.They are sharing their stunning images on social... read more

02 Jan 2022 01:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Kajal Pisal wants to do reality TV shows in 2022
MUMBAI: Actress Kajal Pisal, who is currently seen in 'Sirf Tum', says she wants to do a reality TV show in the new year.She says: "After working in... read more

02 Jan 2022 01:15 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sai Ketan Rao-king
MUMBAI: As we step into 2022, TellyChakkar begins the year by crowning a handsome hunk from the telly world for his social media savviness. The... read more

02 Jan 2022 01:00 PM | Tellychakkar Team
Saumya Kamble
MUMBAI: Contestant Saumya Kamble felt proud as her father called her "India's best daughter" on the dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer 2'.Saumya... read more

02 Jan 2022 12:45 PM | TellychakkarTeam
INTERESTING! Check out all the fun that happened while shooting for the INCOME TAX RAID sequence in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya
MUMBAI: Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya is witnessing some interesting twists and turns in the story. We have seen how Prachi is back in the Kohli house to... read more

02 Jan 2022 12:00 PM | Harmisha Chauhan
Nikki Tamboli-ohhlala
MUMBAI: Nikki Tamboli rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 14.(Also Read: Must Read! Nikki Tamboli’s heartfelt message for THIS Bigg Boss... read more

02 Jan 2022 12:00 PM | Tellychakkar Team
Puneett Chouksey
MUMBAI: Actor Puneett Chouksey, who essays the role of Ansh Oberoi in 'Sirf Tum', has revealed that in real life he is open to dating someone.He says... read more

02 Jan 2022 11:30 AM | TellychakkarTeam
Herumb Khot reveals how doctors are involved in Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii
MUMBAI: Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii co-producer Herumb Khot has shared how doctors are involved in almost every stage of making the show.Dhadkan Zindaggi... read more

02 Jan 2022 11:04 AM | TellychakkarTeam
Sandeep Kumaar1
MUMBAI : Actor Sandeep Kumaar, who is currently seen as an antagonist in TV shows 'Tera Mera Saath Rahe' and 'Thapki Pyar Ki 2', says the year 2021... read more

02 Jan 2022 10:30 AM | Tellychakkar Team
Shocking! These actors refused the role of Anuj Kapadia in Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and real.The... read more

02 Jan 2022 07:30 AM | Ektaa Kumaran
MUST READ! 'Both of us are Gujaratis, we really bond over that fact' Yesha Rughani on bonding with Manan Joshi and Delnaaz Irani
MUMBAI:  Star Plus has come up with some amazing shows over the years and has been entertaining us with a variety of content. After Anupamaa, Ghum... read more

02 Jan 2022 07:14 AM | TellychakkarTeam
Smita Dongre
MUMBAI: Sony TV Dhadkan most lovesd show on television. The show that began a few weeks ago as already made a place in people's heart.The show is... read more

01 Jan 2022 07:07 PM | Ektaa and Shachi
Ritvik Sahore
MUMBAI: Ritvik Sahore, known for appearing as a child actor in films like 'Dangal' and web shows like 'Laakhon Mein Ek', 'Flames', and 'Indori Ishq... read more

01 Jan 2022 07:06 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mohit Raina-cong
MUMBAI : Amid the wedding season, the year started with the first celebrity wedding of TV actor Mohit Raina. Mohit Raina’s wedding photos have... read more

01 Jan 2022 06:30 PM | Tellychakkar Team
Jessica Henwick on Priyanka: She's very talented, professional, stylish
MUMBAI :  British star Jessica Henwick has heaped praise on her 'The Matrix Ressurections' co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and called her very... read more

01 Jan 2022 06:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: SUPER TRIO! These onscreen foes are offscreen Mid-night meme partners; the new trio is A1 since day
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.Also... read more

01 Jan 2022 03:16 PM | Shruti Sampat
Shivangi Joshi thrilled as 'Balika Vadhu' completes 100 episodes
MUMBAI: TV actress Shivangi Joshi, who is seen as Anandi in daily show 'Balika Vadhu', expressed her joy as the show completes 100 episodes.She says... read more

01 Jan 2022 03:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam
HAPPINESS
MUMBAI: The year 2021 has come to an end and everybody is now looking forward to 2022. Television stars have always sent warmest wishes to their fans... read more

01 Jan 2022 02:00 PM | Tellychakkar Team

