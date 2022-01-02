Waseem Mushtaq wants to move on from TV shows

MUMBAI : Actor Waseem Mushtaq, who plays the character of Lalit Kashyap in TV show 'Sasural Simar Ka 2', wants to move on from television shows and try acting in other mediums.

He says: "I am planning to move from television shows to act in other mediums too. I want to try my hands at either digital platforms or Bollywood movies. I'm pretty much done with television now. But I won't say 'no' if I'm offered something very promising and challenging. But I aim to explore OTT. I have seen how actors are happy playing different shades of roles on that platform. The platform has been a new launch for them."

The actor has been part of TV shows such as 'Bhagyavidhaata', 'Mere Angne Mein' and 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' and also plans to produce music videos. "I'm also focusing on my production house along with my wife. I look forward to singing and producing my music now. This new year I will be coming out with my new song and so looking forward to it. I'm all excited about it."

Waseem earlier made his singing debut with B Praak's cover song 'Mann Bharya'.

SOURCE : IANS







