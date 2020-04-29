Wasn’t given any BRIEF to perform the ‘Cheer Haran’ scene: Pooja Sharma on playing Draupadi in Star Plus’ Mahabharat

MUMBAI: Due to COVID-19, several shows have returned to Television.

The return of Mahabharat on Star Plus has left the fans elated. The show has an amazing amalgamation of star cast including Shaheer Sheikh, Sourabh Raj Jain, Pooja Sharma along with others.

TellyChakkar.com got in touch with Pooja Sharma who played the role of Draupadi in the show.

Roopa Ganguly who played the role of Draupadi in B.R.Chopra’s Mahabharat felt quite heavy and emotional while portraying the epic ‘cheer haran’ scene. She also revealed that she was briefed to feel deeply about a woman being so humiliated in front of so many people.

We asked Pooja about what was communicated to her before the scene and the answer she gave was quite surprising. She said, “I wasn’t given any brief or pep talks before performing the scene. I believe the script and the writing of the show was one of the winning factors. The scene was so well written and explained in detail that no extra briefs were required”.

She further added, “The cheer haran scene is one of my most favourite parts of the show. We shot for almost twenty days and the sequence required pretty much the entire primary cast of the show. Till date I get messages related to that sequence. I’m glad, I could do justice”.

Mahabharat reruns on Star Plus’ every Monday to Saturday at 8pm.

