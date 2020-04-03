Watch 'Epicenter: 24 hours in Wuhan' on DocuBay

MUMBAI: After bringing some extraordinary titles across politics, crime, human issues in recent times, DocuBay, the global premium video-on-demand membership service exclusively designed to explore documentaries by IN10 Media Network, adds a new and very topical film to its rich content library. While the world grapples to deal with the invisible enemy, this documentary brings to fore how the people of the city banded together to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

Titled ‘EPICENTER: 24 HOURS IN WUHAN’, the 50-minute feature is a humane and compassionate story, highlighting how the people of that city fought against the COVID-19 outbreak.

The city of Wuhan, located in the centre of Hubei province, is a highly-populated area and one of the main industrial and technological zones of China. Millions set out across the country to see family during the Lunar New Year, China's biggest festival, had their plans changed as deadly pneumonia-like virus started making news outside of the city of Wuhan. Just before Lunar New Year the city of Wuhan went into lockdown to fight the novel virus named ‘COVID-19’. The coronavirus which was spreading rapidly through the city, as asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic people went about their lives, was proving deadly to elderly or weak patients. The city administration mobilized to fight the virus, with healthcare workers at the frontline.

