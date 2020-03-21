Watch! Moshin and Shivangi play garba at a wedding function

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have been portraying the roles of Kartik and Naira for the past two and a half years now and are household names on television.
And one of the main reasons why their on-screen pair is loved so much is because they share a good friendship with each other off-screen too.
There were rumours doing the rounds that the two were dating, but the actors never confirmed or denied their relationship.
Now we came across a video where you can see Moshin and Shivangi playing garba during a wedding function and are enjoying themselves.
There is no doubt that Moshin and Shivangi make a lovely pair and have won so many awards for being the most popular pair on screen.
The multicoloured outfit suits best on
Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?
Add new comment