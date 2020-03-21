Watch! Moshin and Shivangi play garba at a wedding function

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have been portraying the roles of Kartik and Naira for the past two and a half years now and are household names on television.

And one of the main reasons why their on-screen pair is loved so much is because they share a good friendship with each other off-screen too.

There were rumours doing the rounds that the two were dating, but the actors never confirmed or denied their relationship.

Now we came across a video where you can see Moshin and Shivangi playing garba during a wedding function and are enjoying themselves.

There is no doubt that Moshin and Shivangi make a lovely pair and have won so many awards for being the most popular pair on screen.