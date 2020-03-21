News

Watch! Moshin and Shivangi play garba at a wedding function

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Mar 2020 06:26 PM

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have been portraying the roles of Kartik and Naira for the past two and a half years now and are household names on television.

And one of the main reasons why their on-screen pair is loved so much is because they share a good  friendship with each other off-screen too.

There were rumours doing the rounds that the two were dating, but the actors never confirmed or denied their relationship.

Now we came across a video where you can see Moshin and Shivangi playing garba during a wedding function and are enjoying themselves.

There is no doubt that Moshin and Shivangi make a lovely pair and have won so many awards for being the most popular pair on screen.

Tags Moshin Khan Shivangi Joshi Kartik Naira Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here