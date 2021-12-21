Watch out for the absolute ‘LIT’ pitch on Shark Tank India by the founders of TagZ - Anish Basu Roy and Sagar Bhalotia

MUMBAI: Putting the spotlight on Badalte Bharat Ki Nayi Soch, Shark Tank India will showcase some of the most innovative and futuristics business ideas by budding entrepreneurs that India has to offer. With a golden a chance to make it big; the business aspirants will get one life changing opportunity to showcase their promising ideas that can either help them crack a deal with the sharks or will walk away with some great guidance. One of the most ‘LIT’ business pitch to watch out for on Shark Tank India will be Anish Basu Roy and Sagar Bhalotia’s ‘TagZ Foods’ – a GenZ snack brand that provides a range of ‘never fried, never baked’ popped potato chips with 50% less fat.

In the year 2019, Anish Basu Roy and Sagar Bhalotia founded the Bangalore based startup – TagZ Food, a GenZ brand that caters to people’s love for snacks without giving up on nutrition. With times millennials have been changing their lifestyles and moving towards a more healthier one. Revolutionizing the way millennials look at potato chips and giving a one stop solution for regular snacking when it comes to choosing between the fatty fried and boring snacks in the market, the duo created TagZ Foods as a healthy but equally tasty alternative. With a cutting edge popping technology they craft innovative, lip smacking and fitter snacks, as lit as the generation they stand for. With a sole aim to make TagZ Foods a global brand for tasty and healthy snacking experiences, Anish and Sagar will be seen presenting their idea in the most LIT and brilliant manner one could image; this pitch surely can’t be missed.

Talking about his experience, Anish Basu Roy said, “Sagar and I have worked on our dream project TagZ since 2019. When it comes to choosing snacks, India’s GenZ consumers have little choice between fried fatty potato chips and boring health bars. Hence we wanted to solve this problem for them by creating Tag Z Foods that provides a range of ‘never fried, never baked’ popped potato chips with 50% less fat; basically making snacking healthy, fun and tasty. While we have been funded before by some ventures and we are also visible on platforms like Amazon, Big Basket, Grofers among others. Yet, being on Shark Tank India is our golden egg! Such a brilliant opportunity to not only stand in front of the startup giants but also to showcase our idea on Indian television, before millions of viewers. We are grateful for the Sharks in believing our endeavor and we hope that our journey inspires many other budding entrepreneurs to chart their start-up journey as well. ”

So, will TagZ Foods popped potato chips pop the interest of Sharks to offer a deal?

