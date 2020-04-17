Watch your favourite Bollywood veterans in the best of Indian short films on ShortsTV

MUMBAI: If you have exhausted your watchlist of films and web series and continue to seek unique content options and spellbinding stories, then we have you covered! From science fiction to drama, comedy to crime, ShortsTV brings you a specially curated selection of Indian short films featuring some of the finest talent from Bollywood. Tune in to watch the excellent performances from the likes of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jackky Bhagnani, Pravin Dabas, Sonali Kulkarni, among many others as they deliver the thrill of a strong story all under 40mins. ShortsTV is available across platforms such as Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV and D2H.

MY SUN SETS TO RISE AGAIN

Starring Parvin Dabas, My Sun Sets to Rise Again is a beautiful dramatic story of forbidden love and one woman’s dreams that are bigger than the caste system that has suppressed her family for generations. Will her life take an unexpected turn, or will she make her own destiny?

KALL KARO...SAMBHAL KE

Directed by Sudhir Achary, the short film is a hilarious take on the incessant calls for insurance, credit card, instant loans...that we all have been troubled by. Here's some payback.

REWIND

Marriages are made in heaven. But what if your arranged marriage is with a girl with a past she would like to forget, but which you can never forget?

CARBON

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jackky Bhagnani and Prachi Desai, Carbon is a dystopian science-fiction short film on global warming. Set in a futuristic world, the short film will underline the emotion of greed overpowering humans inhabiting the Earth.

THE ETERNAL

The film is about a boy who has a differently abled mind. He speaks to his Goddess Durga and imagines her talking to him with a lot of love and affection.

SULTAAN

Directed by Karan Vyas, Sultaan is the story of a drug dealer whose first offshore drug deal with Indian mafia goes horribly wrong. Watch as a selfish drug dealer survive on the streets of India with help of local slum kids and tries to escapes the country.

Watch the most celebrated short films on Tata Sky ShortsTV, ShortsTV Active, and Airtel ShortsTV