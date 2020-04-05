Watering plants is helping these actors de-stress

MUMBAI: In these tough and uncertain times, it is very important to take part in things that help relieve your stress. Watering plants is on such thing for these TV actors.

Aparna Dixit: I have always been someone who loves spending time in the house. Now, given the condition, everyone has to stay in the house, I am actually doing all the things I enjoy. I am spending peaceful evenings with 90’s music, sitting by my window, sipping a hot cup of coffee and taking care of my plants. My mornings start with watering my plants and doing some yoga.

Amrita Prakash

Nature serves us endlessly and unconditionally. While all of us appreciate nature, I think it's important to make the time to serve nature, too. Like any other relationship, it must be nurtured with love.

Mohit Malhotra

I am home bound in Delhi with my mother. I like to take care of plants here. Green plants give positivity.

Arjun Bijlani

I love potted plants. Greenery is a must at home. My son Ayan and I love to water plants. The plants not only beautify the area but also give positive energy.

Sharad Malhotra

I have grown-up watching my mom water plants at home in Kolkata. I always loved watering plants. I have limited potted plants in my home in Mumbai but I enjoy taking care of them. Plants give oxygen and one must have plants at home. I get positive vibes from plants.

Rishina Kandhari

Plants purify the air. I always have had plants at home. My mother taught me the value of plants and I have taught the same to my daughter.