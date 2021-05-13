We all are fearful as we are at risk, says Pinjara Khubsurti Ka’s Riya Sharma who along with co-stars is shooting in a bio-bubble in Delhi

MUMBAI: Pinjara Khubsurti Ka is a much-loved show. The narrative has made a place in the hearts of the viewers.

The cast and crew of the TV show have been shooting in Delhi since the last few days and will continue to shoot in a bio-bubble for another week or so. The cast has been shooting indoors with a limited number of people, and no one from the cast is allowed to step outside for as long as the shoot continues. Riya Sharma, who plays the lead Mayura in the show, says that though they have plans to continue shooting in Delhi for another 15 days, there’s a chance that plans might change. Riya told Times Of India, “We will continue shooting here for around 15 more days, but it all depends on the situation. Given the surge in the number of COVID cases, safety is the primary concern at present and the channel and producers will take the call on the shoot after assessing the situation in near future.”

Further, the actress says that while they are shooting in a bio-bubble, they are taking utmost care of safety protocols, but anxiety and fear at this point in time is inevitable. “The shooting pattern has changed and there are only a limited number of people at the shoot. There were some action scenes and some that required using water etc, but the writers and producers have taken a call to avoid such scenes because of the risk involved. We are staying at the same venue and no outsider is allowed at the shoot. While shooting we take all precautions and keep sanitising at regular intervals. Despite everything we do feel anxious and we panic, particularly when we read news about what is going on around us. We all are fearful as we are at risk, but all we can do is take precautions. Har kisi ke dimaag mein baat hai ki we all depend on each other for safety,” she said.

