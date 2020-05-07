We are all heart for Shehnaaz Gill's latest photo with Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have been grabbing headlines even after the show came to an end. While Sidharth won the title, Shehnaaz was in the top three. The duo became the best of friends in the house. They have a massive fan following.

And well, as it turns out, not just fans, but Shehnaaz is reminiscing some of her time spent in the house with Sidharth as well. Shehnaaz took to social media to share a photo where they both have a huge smile on their face. Their laughs here look contagious. The singer chose to not give any caption to it.

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.

Meanwhile, during a recent conversation with a portal, Shehnaaz was asked about her equation with Sidharth, given how she has feelings for him. However, the singer went on to clarify how they have always been friends and they will continue to be friends, irrespective of what people say.

Credits: Pinkvilla