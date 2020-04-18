We are keeping our self occupied, and that is keeping us sane: Bharti Singh

MUMBAI: The entire world has come to a standstill because of the Coronavirus pandemic. All shoots have also been stalled.

Comedian Bharti Singh along with her husband and writer Harsh have come up with a brand new show titled Hum Tum Aur Quarantine for the audience. Shooting at home with minimum equipment and no help gets a little difficult but looks like the comedy queen is acing it.

Harsh says, 'We at first were enjoying staying at home but later we thought to do something that will entertain others too. Yes there is little pressure and difficulties but we are learning new things each day and enjoying it. Also it's a light hearted show so it is more of fun we have.'

Adding to that, Bharti said, 'We are keeping our self occupied and that is keeping us sane.'

The concept of the show came to Harsh, and he writes down the script. On the other hand, Bharti, who's known for her punches in comedy, adds her flavour to the show.

Credits: TOI