We are not people who will call each other and then take a screenshot to share on Insta: Vishal on his bond with Asim

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13's Vishal Aditya Singh and Asim Riaz bonded during the show. Even when Asim went down on his knees to propose to his lady love Himanshi Khurana on the reality show, the actor stood by his BFF.

Vishal recently told Etimes TV that Asim and he will be friends forever.

'I don't know how many times I've answered this yes I am in touch with Asim. We are not of those people who will call each other and then take a screen shot and share on Insta stories. We are of not that kinds. We talk to each other through messages and ask All good bhai! Allah Hafiz. I message him and ask him, hope things are good at you end, take care of you darling, will meet soon. We are friends and will be friends forever and why won't we be? bolne ke liye dosti nahi hai humari ke aaj hai aur kal khatam hogayi,' said Vishal.

The actor also went on to talk about Bigg Boss 13 and that whatever the audience gets to see during one hour of episode is not the entire truth. 'See everyone needs to understand that if Bigg Boss house was about maintaining relationships and bonds then there won't be any fights. It is a show, a competition where each contestant comes with an aim to win. All these leads to fights and whatever you see in 1 hour is not the entire truth and it doesn't mean that all the contestants only keep fighting. There's no one in the world who is completely perfect and has no flaws. Everyone has their flaws after all we all are human beings,' shared Vishal.

