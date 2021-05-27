We are working like a family here without any stress. I am enjoying every bit of it : Simran Khanna

MUMBAI: Actress Simran Khanna, who plays Gayu in Rajan Shahi’s popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is a happy soul and she is enjoying her work in the show. When asked, she says,” Shooting in a new location is a great experience. We're working like a family here and there is no stress. I am enjoying it. The bonding of the cast in the show is really good. I have bonded with them as a family. I don't feel I'm and feel as if I'm at home. That’s the greatest take away from the show.”

But in this extreme time when nothing is predictable - how are you keeping yourself composed and patient?

“This is an unpredictable time. The main thing is to have hope to live, to work, to be happy. It's like hope for the new morning, hope for the new things in life and hope for the best, I think hope is the only thing which keeps us alive in such circumstances.” Speaking about the maker Rajan Shahi Simran adds,”Rajan Ji is the best. He is kind-hearted, strong, motivational and a gem of a person. Perfect ingredients for the making of a powerful producer.”

Simran is also someone who has her own YouTube channel and she is quite active on the platform. She says,”I started my You Tube channel around two years back. The initial journey was slow as I was not too active. But just a couple of months back I started interacting again on my channel and I am getting good reviews now. I come up with new ideas and new vlogs for my fans in my channel.” So apart from your YouTube channel what keeps you busy? “When I am not acting, sometimes just laze around and sometimes I indulge myself in my skin and hair care routine which are also important factors for an actor. And then meditation and cooking are things I invest my time in.”