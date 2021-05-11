We both keep clicking selfies in our free time says Gracy Goswami on the sets of Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod ayae airing on Sony Entertainment Television

MUMBAI: When two people start working together, they start bonding and that's what happened with Gracy aka Amrit and Kunal Jai Singh aka Veer of Sony Entertainment Television's popular show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Ayae. They both are seen sharing some laughter moments on their social media which makes their fans very happy and excited. Recently Kunal shared a selfie with Gracy where he was seen making a bunny face where Gracy was seen making a fishy face. Currently, in the show, it is seen how Randheer entry into Amrit life is creating a stir for her.

Social media has become the easiest way to connect with your fans and actors are leaving no stone unturned to utilize this platform thoroughly. When Kunal Jai Singh who plays the role of Veer shared an adorable selfie of him and his onscreen partner Amrit fans went gaga seeing them Sharing such cute selfie. He captioned it "When bunny met fish". The entire cast of the show is seen sharing many BTS videos and images of them having a fun time on the set, as they want to relate to their fans more.

Gracy Goswami aka Amrit said "I am a huge fan of social media because in today's time it the best medium to connect with our fans who have to shower us with their love since the show began. Talking about Kunal he is a very sweet and helpful person and I have bonded well with him. We keep clicking selfies in our free time and this is one of the cutest selfies we have clicked. When we were just chilling in our rooms, we decided to click some different kind of selfies and what better than a bunny and fish face"

