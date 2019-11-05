News

We can’t stop OGLING at Mohena Kumari’s EXCLUSIVE PICTURES from her WEDDING ALBUM!

05 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari is become all the more renowned with the royal wedding she had recently with Suyesh Rawat.

From Mehendi to Haldi to Sangeet, and ofcourse her bridal wear, she looked beautiful in all her ceremonies.

The bride wore a Rajputana poshak with a long pallu drawn over her head, a matha patti, maang teeka, traditional and heavy jadau jewellery, and red chooda. And the red and gold combination of her clothes spelled elegance and opulence.

It was her first Diwali post marriage and she shared pictures of how she made the most of it. She also threw some moments of her wedding on social media for us to relish!

Check out her pictures below:

