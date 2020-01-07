We can't get enough of Urvashi Dholakia's monochromatic mood in these pictures

MUMBAI: Urvashi Dholakia is one of most the popular faces of the small screen who needs no introduction. The diva is still popularly remembered for her role Komolika in Kasauti Zindagi Kay which is considered as one of the most iconic characters of the small screen. The actress was one of the most stylish vamps of the Telly world in those days.



While Urvashi has been away from the small screens for a long time now, the actress makes sure she stays connected to her fans via social media. The yummy mommy who has two sons Sagar and Tshitij is very active on Instagram and keeps sharing amazing posts about her latest whereabouts.



Urvashi is one such actress who has proved that age is just a number. The actress is aging like a fine wine and her latest Instagram pictures are proof.



The Kasauti Zindagi Kay star posted a few monochrome pictures on her Instagram account where she looked extremely stunning. Her beauty is simply unmatchable and she is an inspiration to many.



Take a look at Urvashi's posts.

On the work front, Urvashi has done many shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Waqt Ki Raftar, Shaktimaan, Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Mehndi Tere Naam Ki, Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan, Kahani Terrii Merrii, Kahiin To Hoga, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava? among others.