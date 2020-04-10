We can't get over Ashnoor Kaur's cuteness in THIS latest picture

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur is one of the popular divas of the small screen who has come a long way in her career. The actress started her journey in the showbiz world as a child artist and has now become one of the top-rated actresses of the small screen.

Ashnoor is currently doing popular drama series Patiala Babes which airs on Sony TV. The show has garnered lots of praises since the time it started. Ashnoor is playing the lead role of Mini and is paired opposite Sourabh Raj Jain.

Miss Kaur seems to be reminiscing her good old days in these times of quarantine and has shared a lovely memory from her Devon Ke Dev Mahadev days.

Ashnoor shared a beautiful picture where she is seen happily posing with Sonarika Bhadoria who played the role of Parvati.

Take a look at the picture:

Well, Ashnoor has definitely taken us down the memory lane with her latest picture.

