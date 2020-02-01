We can't stop drooling over Priyank Sharma's crazy dance moves in the latest video

MUMBAI: Priyanka Sharma became a household name after his participation on Bigg Boss 11. The actor was highly applauded for his performance in the show and then there was no looking back.

Priyank enjoys a huge fan following on social media, all thanks to his wonderful posts where he keeps sharing all the latest updates from his personal and professional life. The ace actor is one terrific dancer and has posted several dance videos which prove that no one can beat him in it.

And now, Priyank's latest dance video has left us swooning on him. The actor's video has got a terrific response from the viewers and fans couldn't stop showering comments on it.

Take a look at the video:

Apart from being a great actor, Priyank is a brilliant dancer and choreographer. The ace star has learnt dancing from Shiamak Davar's dancing school.

Priyank made his acting debut with an episodic role in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. In 2017, he participated in two of the most famous youth reality shows Roadies Rising and Splitsvilla 10.

Priyank's career is rocking ever since he has been a part of so many successful projects. The actor also starred in a music video named Raanjhana alongside his Bigg Boss 11 co-inmate Hina Khan. The video became a huge hit among the fans and they were delighted to see these two popular faces of the small screen together after BB11.

What do you think about Priyank's dance video? Tell us in the comments.