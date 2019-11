MUMBAI: Zain Imam is one of the hottest actors on the small screen. The actor who shot to fame with Zee TV's show Tashan-E-Ishq has become favourite among the fans.



Zain has a huge social media following, all thanks to his dashing look which can make anyone go weak in the knees.



Zain has now posted an Instagram story which is just too hot to handle. The actor posted his post-workout look where he looked all refreshing.



Take a look at Zain's story:

Isn't he hot?On the work front, Zain was last seen in the show Ek Brahm... Sarvagun Sampanna opposite Shrenu Parikh.What do you think about Zain's look? Tell us in the comments.