“We connected instantly on our first meet”, says Sahil Phull while talking about his bond with Megha Chakraborty from Sony SAB’s Kaatelal & Sons

MUMBAI: A beginning of any new friendship is always filled with joy and adventure rides. You don't know what's in store but some great memories are guaranteed. A new friendship between Megha Chakraborty and Sahil Phull is already becoming the talk of the town. The actors of Sony SAB’s Kaatelal & Sons are winning hearts of the audience not just with their onscreen chemistry but also with their off-screen friendship. The dashing Sahil Phull is the new entrant in the show as Agni.

In a candid conversation, Megha and Sahil reveal their journey of becoming friends on the sets of Kaatelal & Sons.

Sahil Phull, while sharing about his first impression of Megha that resulted in an instant connection, said, “When I first met Megha, I didn’t know that she would become one of my closest friends. She was very welcoming and it was very lovely meeting her. During my first day of the shoot, she made me feel comfortable and I would describe our bond as something that was instantly created when we met. As an artiste, she is very dedicated, extremely hardworking and versatile. It’ so much fun to shoot with her and this friendship and comfort between us definitely reflects on the screen. We have a great time makings reels and she continues helped me throughout at every step.”

Megha Chakraborty, adding to Sahil’s response, said, “Working with Sahil is effortless and the rapport we share is terrific. He is very sincere and committed to his work. He brings a positive energy on the set. We share an unmatched comfort level and it’s very easy to perform scenes with him. I met Sahil during our mock shoot and I found him immensely talented and an all-rounder. The kind of experience he brings to the table is remarkable. We have become very good friends off-screen in such a short time and our comfort and understanding makes our work life hurdle free. We keep cracking jokes and enjoy every moment on the set and it is definitely adding to the pool of memories I have created with this show.”

Talking about the prankster on the sets, Sahil said, “I am a big-time prankster and I love pulling pranks on the set. Megha is very innocent and she hasn’t pulled any so far.”

Agreeing to Sahil, Megha said, “Sahil has their two facets to him, while he loves pulling pranks on the set but at the same time he is very serious while doing his scenes. The fun and masti on the set happen between the shots and while performing, he ensures to do it with perfection.”

