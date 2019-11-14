We found the most eligible bachelor in town on the sets of Guddan

MUMBAI: Nishant Singh Malkani, who plays the shy and serious Akshat Jindal in Zee TV’s prime time show ‘Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega,’ has been getting a lot of love from the audience for his portrayal of his character on the show. In fact, he has a massive female fan following since he debuted in the popular show. However, after hearing about his secret skill, we are sure every girl would want to marry him. Why? Well, read on to find out...



Recently, on the occasion of Gurupurab, Nishant made a surprising revelation. He mentioned how he is a good cook and he even thanked his mom for teaching him how to cook at a very young age. Sharing his experience, Nishant said, “I am a mega-foodie and I love to try different types of cuisines. But more than that, I like to cook good food for myself as well. In fact, I have been very fortunate to have a mother who understood the need to teach her son how to cook. I want to thank her for all the food cravings that I can now fulfill myself. Sometimes, I also cook for my co-actors and their response is extremely overwhelming. The proudest moment is when I cook for my mom and she just sits back and enjoys the food.” Well, looks like Nishant knows how to win a person over by making them eat good food.



In the meantime, a lot of high voltage drama is taking place on his show, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, with Pawan Shankar entering the show as Vikrant. To catch up on all the drama and masala, tune into ‘Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega’ every Monday to Friday at 8 pm, only on Zee TV