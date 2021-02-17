News

We miss these adorable moments of Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni in Bigg Boss 14

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Feb 2021 08:24 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Matches are made in heaven, but finding them in reality can be a task. However, sometimes you meet the person you love on a  show and it all works out. Over the years, many couples have been formed on the popular reality show Bigg Boss. One such couple is Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni.

They started off as friends and had a great bond. They always maintained that they are just good friends outside the Bigg Boss house. However, their relationship bloomed during their stay in the Bigg Boss house.

They were often seen standing by each other's side and supporting each other through thick and thin. While it can be tough to make a relationship work when you have stepped out in the real world, both Jasmin and Aly never gave up.

Even now as the finale draws near, Jasmin can be seen supporting Aly on social media. Jasmin shared a video of their sweet moments on Instagram.

Have a look.

Apart from this, there are many other adrable moments of Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni that we miss. Here are a few.
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni moments that we miss on BB 14

Credits: Times Now

