We need more BOLD content like Zee TV's Dilli Darlings

MUMBAI: After flagship shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and DID, Zee TV has launched a new project that is one of a kind!



Titled Dilli Darlings, the concept of the show revolves around giving the audience a sneak peek into the lives of extremely elite and rich women. It highlights their personal lives, kitty parties, and public appearances.



A spicy mix of drama, controversies, insecurities related to in-laws, and the highs and low of parenting and marriage, Dilli Darlings is a unique show that is off-beat and a refreshing change for a television viewer. We have seen Zee TV acing the fiction drama space with its daily soaps and also giving the viewers a dose of some extraordinary reality shows that highlight talent and provide opportunity.



And now, their new show is not only unconventional but also bold in its own right.



The show seems to be loosely inspired by American reality show The Real Housewives. It is a good watch for those who enjoy watching masala, controversies, and the rich, classy lifestyles of socialites.



It is in a way also very engaging for a non television viewer and introduces us to women who are ready to be their gutsy selves while maintaining their page 3 image. All in all, Dilli Darlings piques our interest in knowing more about women who are not enacting a character but being their raw rustic selves, that too on national television.



Reality shows are a visual treat, and while shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla are loved by the younger audience, Dilli Darlings caters to a mass audience. It is bold and raw and is executed well.



What is your take on the same?