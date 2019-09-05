News

We need more shows like BEYHADH on television!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Sep 2019 08:37 PM

MUMBAI: While some television shows hit the right chord with the audience by emotionally connecting with them, there are others that just manage to grip you.

On the whole, television is about saas–bahu sagas, but the one show that managed to drive the audience so crazy that even working men used to rush home to tune into was Beyhadh. Featuring Jennifer Winget as Maya, the show captured the essence of obsession in the truest sense and kept the audience hooked to rewatching it every time it aired.

Undoubtedly, the acting was stupendous, and the story was tight. The makers made sure that the tracks did not get monotonous. It can be compared to watching the female version of SRK's Bollywood movie Darr.

With such content mesmerizing the audience, it is clear that we need more such shows and storylines along with the staple content we watch every day. It is refreshing, discussion worthy, and keeps you on the edge of your seats.

Web series are almost on the same path, but such a project was path breaking on the television medium.

What is your take?

