We simply love these TV shows because of their DISTINGUISHED CONTENT!

16 Sep 2019 07:27 PM

MUMBAI: The digital medium has seen a boom, and it offers more unique and bold content with every passing day. New shows with interesting concepts are being introduced, and as an audience, we are hooked to watching several series.

However, television as a medium has also grown in a big way. While television shows have always banked on the concept of ‘the great Indian family’, there has been a gradual change in the way television shows are being viewed. Shows like Choti Sardarni, Bahu Begum, Patiala Babes, Shakti, and Beyhadh have proved that there is potential for more bold and creative content, which is welcomed on television.

Bharti Singh, a housewife, said, 'I really like watching television, and it is a stress buster. In fact, there are many shows in the comedy genre too that steal your heart away.'

Sabha Rajput, a student, shared, 'I do not think that TV shows are regressive. They are equally bold and demote social taboos. There are even shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which have moral lessons on modern situations.'

What’s your take on the same?  

