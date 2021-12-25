"We wish you a Merry Christmas!!!" Actors of Sony Entertainment Television’s spread their Christmas cheer this festive season!

MUMBAI: Christmas is just around the corner and it's time for the celebrations to begin. Just like every year, television artists have prepped up for the festival as they gear up to bring in the festival of joy. Similarly, actors of Sony Entertainment Television’s most watched shows ‘Kaamnaa’ -Abhishek Rawat and Chandni Sharma and 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii' - Rohit Purohit, Additi Gupta, Alma Hussain and Raghav Dhir have already started sharing a series of cute pictures of themselves enjoying the festive spirit, wishing their fans a very happy and merry Christmas.



Chandni Sharma (Akanksha) expressing her excitement shares, "Let the festivities begin! Our team of Kaamnaa is planning a 'Secret Santa' on-set as a part of the celebrations and I am very excited to be a part of it. In times like these, becoming each other's Santa and getting a chance to make someone happy is a beautiful thought. I am looking forward to surprise that one person on the set and I promise to go all out (smiles). The whole atmosphere is happy and forward looking towards a new beginning. Personally, as a tradition, I will set up a tree in my house and decorate it with a lot of love and hope and buy presents for my familyand friends."



Abhishek Rawat (Manav) says, “The best thing about Christmas is the festive atmosphere accompanied with lots of yummy food, especially sweets! While most of us have outgrown the 'Santa' phase, I still feel we are each other's santa in a way. It’s always great to receive gifts but to see a smile on someone's face while receiving a gift is a feeling that can’t be described in words. This year, I will be a part of the Secret Santa celebration on the set of Kaamnaa. While I am curious to know what my santa will get me, I am equally stressed about being a Santa for someone. But I promise to be a good Santa... how much of a secret it will be, I don't know (laughs). And I would like to wish all our fans and viewers 'Merry Christmas' and hope for a bright & healthy future for everyone."



"My wish for everyone is to enjoy the holidays and may it be filled with peace, warmth, love and light. This festive season, my advice would to everyone would be to forget the calories and indulge in all the yummy Christmas delicacies and treats,” said Rohit Purohit who plays the role of Dr Vikrant Sinha.



The show's lead actor Additi Gupta who portrays role of Dr Deepika Sinha talks about how she plans to celebrate Christmas, “How I celebrate it today is not far from what Christmas has always been about for me — the coming together of friends and family. So without fail I ring in an early celebration with a Christmas party that is always at my home with my nearest and dearest friends and family”.



"Faith makes all things possible, Hope makes all things work, Love makes all things beautiful, may you have all the three for this Christmas. Merry Christmas.” Said, Alma Hussain (Dr Sia) in the show.



“As a child, Christmas was all about the Christmas tree, Santa Claus and most importantly, gifts and friends. But this time around, the festival is more about spending time with your loved ones. I wish all my fans a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!” said Raghav Dhir as Piroz Murgiwala.



Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year