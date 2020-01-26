We would love to work together: Brothers Mohit and Himanshu

If there is any sibling relationship which can be talked of, it will have to be the one shared between actors Mohit Malhotra who will be seen in film Hacked and his elder brother Himanshu Malhotra who will be seen in Shershah. The two are four years apart in age and have been supporting each other throughout.

“Himanshu was very protective of me when I was in school. I remember once I had got into a fight with a guy and he hit me with a wicket on my arm. I was badly injured. My friends let my brother know about it and the next thing I know was that he is gone to this guy’s house and he actually beat him up. He always had my back,” says Mohit.

In fact, Mohit followed his brother in into the acting profession as well. “I always wanted to be famous and I was always very frantic in life. So, this profession fit the best for me. My brother entered showbiz first and I followed,” he says.

Himanshu has always guided Mohit, says the latter. “My brother is caring and protective and he thinks about others before himself. He is very selfless. I always consulted him for everything when I first came to Mumbai. I remember he only advised me to take up Mitwa, my first show on Star Plus,” he says.

Ask him if he would love to work with his brother and he says, “Not yet, but if I get a chance then we will definitely act together.” Coincidentally both are acting in films too.