Web series to explore Delhi's Uphaar cinema fire tragedy of 1997

MUMBAI: A new web series is set to explore Delhi's Uphaar cinema fire tragedy of 1997. The yet-untitled show will be directed by Prashant Nair, who made a mark calling the shots on the 2015 indie comedy, "Umrika", and the web series "Made In Heaven".



The series is based on Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy's book "Trial By Fire: The Tragic Tale Of The Uphaar Fire Tragedy".



The details about the show, including cast and crew, is yet to be formally announced.



The book is based on Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy's first-hand account of the Uphaar Cinema fire in Delhi in 1997. The couple fought for justice for 19 years for their children, Unnati and Ujjwal, who were amongst the 59 people killed in the incident.



"We hope that this series is an apt ode to our children and the fifty-seven other victims, as it brings to light to a wider audience the horror of the Uphaar Cinema fire and our struggle for Justice," they said.



Nair called the premise of the book "every parent's worst nightmare".



"Fifty-nine people lost their lives that day because the institutions we rely on for our safety and well-being every day failed across the board. The Krishnamoorthys' wrote their book because they wanted to make sure this never happens again and I'm honoured they and Endemol Shine have entrusted me with the responsibility of bringing this devastating story to screen," the filmmaker added.



Nair's show will try to stick to the book, which is written in the voice of Neelam and follows the lives of the couple after the tragedy. The narrative accounts their ordeal as they wage a never-ending battle against the mighty builders who owned of the cinema hall. In their quest for all Uphaar victims, the Krishnamoorthys end up playing researchers, legal assistants to their attorney and activists.



The show will be produced by will be produced by Endemol Shine India. Mumbai-based company The Story Ink has put together the project and its founder Sidharth Jain will be a co-producer on the series.



Abhishek Rege, CEO, Endemol Shine India, said: "At the heart of this story is the Krishnamoorthys' determination to fight in memory of their children and lays bare their personal loss and struggle for closure. The loss of a child and the anguish of the parents who are fighting for justice on behalf of their children are difficult emotions and Prashant Nair was the perfect choice to bring this authentic, sensitive and hard-hitting real-life tragedy to screen."



Sidharth Jain, founder and Chief Storyteller of The Story Ink, added: ""When I discovered the book and met the Krishnamoothys', I was so moved with their journey that I promised them that telling their story to global audiences, would be a personal mission for me."

