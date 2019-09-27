Web-series Pandu explores THIS side of Mumbai cops

MUMBAI: Pandu is a Marathi web-series that aims to explore the human side of Mumbai cops. It stars Suhas Sirsat and veteran actor Deepak Shirke in lead roles along with Abish Mathew, Trupti Khamkar and Prasad Reddy.

Speaking about the series, Sarang Sathaye, one of the directors of the series, said at its trailer launch, “We either see them solving some crime or getting involved in corruption. We have limited them to this in cinema. But the real policeman is very human like us. He wants to bring up his kid and go to his parents-teachers’ meeting. Likewise, there are human sides which we have tried exploring here.”

It will start streaming on MX Player from 20 September.