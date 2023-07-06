Wedding Bells to Ring in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show, ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3’?

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/07/2023 - 21:08
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show, ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain’ has returned for a third season, which sees Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar reprising their roles as Ram Kapoor and Priya. The fan-favorite jodi is being loved as #RaYa for their cute banter, relatable moments and for bringing alive a mature romance drama in a lighthearted manner. 

Leading separate lives, Priya is dating Yuvraj while Ram has confessed to his mother Shalini, played by Supriya Shukla, that he is in a relationship. But in a twist of fate, Shalini immediately assumes that Priya is the girl her son is dating. Her belief is further cemented when she sees Ram and Priya photographed together by the media, sparking dating rumors. Hoping to secure this relationship, Shalini sends the ‘shaadi ka rishta’ to Priya’s family. 

Speaking about the upcoming sequence, Supriya Shukla, who plays Ram's mother, Shalini, said, "A mother always wants to see her child find a compatible life partner. Similarly, my character Shalini is on cloud nine on knowing that her son is dating someone she approves of and, moreover, someone she admires. She has always desired a girl who would love Ram for who he is. Through Priya, she sees her wish coming true. The upcoming event in Ram and Priya's life will change life as they knew it. It's a moment that will redefine their relationship, with their lives entwined in more ways than one.”

Make sure to tune in to 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3' every Monday to Friday at 8:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television

 

