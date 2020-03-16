Wedding Blossoms! Sasural Simar Ka fame Dipika Kakar is in shopping spree ahead of sister-in-law Saba Ibrahim’s wedding

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is excited as her sister-in-law Saba Ibrahim is all set to tie the knot this winter. The Sasural Simar Ka actress has finally started shopping for the wedding along with Saba and her new post will give you all the festive feels.

In the picture, Dipika is seen at a garment store, picking colourful suits for the upcoming functions. She captioned the post, "Can't Stay Calm! The Shopping.. The maddness beginssssssssss @saba_ka_jahaan."

Also Read: Exclusive! I would love to collaborate with Tiger Shroff and Kartik Aaryan: Anushka Merchande on her dream actors

Even Saba, who is a popular YouTuber now, gave a glimpse of the shopping they did for the winter wedding. She also posted a selfie with her bhabhi Dipika. The entire Ibrahim clan is looking forward to the big day.

Also Read:Kya Baat Hai! Kartik Aaryan recalls his days of struggle; says “I used to travel from Belapur to Andheri on a daily basis and used to find auditions on Facebook and Google”

In June, it was Dipika's husband and Saba's brother, Shoaib Ibrahim. who had introduced the man in latter's life. He rested all speculations and confirmed that Saba is getting married to Khalid Miyaz, who is also called 'Sunny' by them, this year.

Shoaib also revealed that Saba has known Sunny for more than 6 years and it's a love marriage. He added both the families have given their nod to the match and the wedding preps will begin in due time.

Credit: ETimes



