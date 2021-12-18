This weekend, Sony TV’s India's Best Dancer Season – 2 brings to the viewers, ‘Dance Ka Super Sangam’

MUMBAI: Here to make your weekend exciting is Sony Entertainment Television’s India’s Best Dancer Season 2! This upcoming weekend will be extravagant because the viewers will see the contestants of India’s Best Dancer and Super Dancer come together on stage and put forward some astonishing and mind-blowing dance acts under the theme, 'Dance Ka Super Sangam' Needless to say, the judges Geeta Kapur Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis will be seen absolutely enjoying the gracious evening.



As the fun unfolds this Saturday & Sunday, here’s a quick sneak-peek into the moments that are sure to get your jaws dropping and make you go WHOA!

Super Dancer’s Pari takes Dibbay Das on a Mumbai Darshan and gifts him an android phone

Contestant Dibbay has left everyone inspired with his life journey from being a delivery boy to an acclaimed dancer. This week, Dibbay and choreographer Pankaj will be seen performing with Super Dancer Chapter 4 contestant Pari on the song ‘Oh Oh Jane Jana'. Furthermore, host of the show, Maniesh Paul played an AV showing how Pari took Dibbay Das on a full-fledged Mumbai Darshan. Not only this, Pari even gifted Dibbay an android cell phone, so that he can video call his mother every day. Upon receiving his gift, Dibbay Das broke into tears of happiness.

Entertainment Queen Malaika Arora will be left inspired by Super Dancer Chapter 4 Winner Florina Gogoi

Super Dancer Chapter 4’s winner ‘Florina Gogoi’ will also be seen sharing the stage with Mumbai boy ‘Akash Tamedkar’ and her Super Dancer Chapter 4 choreographer Tushar Shetty as they give a dhamaakedaar performance on the song ‘Pyaar Hume Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya’. However, during the performance, Florina stumbled and fell for a few seconds because one of her shoes slipped away. However, Florina did not let that dampen her spirits and she got back to her feet instantaneously. Impressed by her zeal to put up a brave face and keep dancing, Malaika Arora shared an incident when her shoe also slipped off her foot, leaving her off guard. She felt so embarrassed by the episode that she had to leave the stage.

Witness an ultimate cypher moment!

Get ready to get your minds blown this weekend as the viewers will see the Super Dancer Chapter 4 contestants and India's Best Dancer 2’s contestants together on stage giving an electrifying performance on either Bollywood or pop and locking, from freestyle to contemporary!

Super Dancer Chapter 4 contestant Arshiya gets Prashad from Vaishno Devi for IBD 2 Contestant Sanket

Since the show beginning, we have heard the heartbreaking story of Sanket’s father’s ill-health. Apparently, that is also why Sanket wants to win the IBD2 trophy and use the prize money for his treatment. In the upcoming episode, it’ll be seen that little bundle of talent, Arshiya will get Prashad from Vaishno Devi fas she prayed that Sanket’s father’s health improves. This moment makes everyone emotional and overwhelmed.

Food competition between Super Dancer Chapter 4’s foodie Esha and IBD2’s foodie Zamroodh

The viewers are in for a hilarious treat as in the upcoming episode, Esha and Zamroodh will engage in a food-hogging battle that’ll leave everyone amused. Not to forget, their performance gained amazing comments from all judges.

So don’t forget to tune-in to India’s Best Dancer Season 2 this Saturday & Sunday at 8:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television!