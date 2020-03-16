This weekend, Sony TV’s Superstar Singer 2 gears up to celebrate ‘Zindaggi Ke Superstars’ and the legendary musical duo ‘Kalyanji-Anandji’

MUMBAI: This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown kids singing reality show ‘Superstar Singer 2’ is going to be special in many ways! While the Saturday episode will celebrate ‘Zindaggi Ke Superstar’ who have made the impossible possible by not giving up, the Sunday episode will take a trip down the memory lane in the presence of special guest and renowned music maestro – Anand ji of the legendary composer duo - Kalyanji Anandji. Truly a musical extravaganza one should not miss out on!

In honor of the superstar guests who are truly an inspiration for all, the TOP 15 contestants will put forward some magical performance dedicated to their number 1 fans i.e. Zindaggi Ke Superstars - Aditi, Hitesh, Harsh and Yash, Prathamesh, Jiya, Kartik and the kids of Urja Special School. Cheering the TOP 15 contestants in full swing, these Zindaggi Ki Superstars will not only express their excitement of meeting their favorite Superstar Singer 2 contestants but also share their inspirational stories that will motivate everybody to not lose hope and face your problems without any fear. From Danish Ke Dabang giving a soulful performance on the song ‘Bhar Do Jholi’ for their beloved fan ‘Aditi’ to little wonder Mani giving his first autograph to Hitesh Ramchandani, International Paralympic Player and Motivational speaker; each act will surely fill your hearts with endless joy and leave everybody with great life lessons that bring a broad smile on your face.

Needless to say, the energy and the enthusiasm on the floor will be on an altogether new high. On the other hand, renowned music maestro Anand ji accompanied with his wife Shanta Ben Shah will lighten up the mood even further with his ever young andaaz. Left in awe with the bright ‘Singing Ka Kal’ presented on the show, the legendary music composer will be seen having a gala time. Anand Ji will be seen sharing some interesting moments from his time about movies, actors and how music has evolved but still, the love of the audience for music remains intact. He will also be giving tips and his blessings to the contestants about their music. Get ready to experience a memorably melodious evening as every contestant will give their best to impress the musical genius by belting out his evergreen chartbuster; earning some of them ‘a duniya hila di’ act.

All in all, from exceptional performances, fun banter and nostalgia, the upcoming episode of Superstar Singer 2 has all this and much more in store for the viewers!

