This weekend The Kapil Sharma Show will welcome the cast of 'Prithviraj' - Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar and Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi!

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's The Kapil Sharma Show will be host to director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Akshay Kumar and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar who will be promoting their upcoming historic drama 'Prithviraj'! Along with some fun banter with host, Kapil Sharma, the in-house artists Chandan Prabhakar and Krushna Abhishek will be setting the scene for paisa vasool entertainment with their amusing antics.

Starting the show Kapil Sharma and Akshay Kumar would be presenting a fun gag on keeping fit and healthy. This would then be followed by a tete-a-tete with the host, where the guests would be answering his questions about the film. Akshay Kumar would also be seen showing his OG steps to Chandan Prabhakar who would be entering dancing to the tunes of 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast'. Not only that but Miss World 2017 would be having Kapil translate some Hindi "muhavre" to English "phrases" which no doubt the comic host will be putting his own spin on!

Tune into The Kapil Sharma Show, this Saturday at 9:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.