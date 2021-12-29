Weird! Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed and All her Bizzare looks! CHECK OUT THE PICTURES!

MUMBAI: Model and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed is always going viral for some or other reason, the other reason mostly being her Fashion looks. Walking the streets of Mumbai like it's her runway, she wears some of the most outrageous fashions and gets clicked by the paparazzi for pictures that go viral on social media.

But her outfits are usually “inspired” by or actually directly copied from outfits that are trending because of International Celebs. And Urfi does get trolled for it, but she is unabashed about it!

From Bella Hadid to Rihanna, Urfi hasn’t really left anybody’s style left alone. She has made a version of every dress. From ribbed cut dresses and teared down slits. Here’s a look at all the weirdest outfits Urfi Has Worn:

We don’t know what to say at this point!

