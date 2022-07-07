WEIRD! Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na fame Anjali Tatrari opens up on her FAVOURITE childhood memory which will leave you in splits

Anjali made her small screen debut with Sony TV's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan which starred Varun Badola and Shweta Tiwari in the lead roles. 

Anjali Tatrari

MUMBAI: Anjali Tatrari is currently seen in Zee TV's popular drama series Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na.

The actress is paired opposite Avinesh Rekhi in the show. 

Anjali plays the role of Krisha Chaturvedi while Avinesh is seen as Devraj. 

The viewers are in love with Anjali and Avinesh's fresh new pairing and showered love with and support. 

Well, Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na is Anjali's third show. 

Before this, Anjali was seen in Sony TV's Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii which went off-air just within a few days of its release due to the COVID pandemic. 

Anjali has become quite famous among the fans in no time. 

We came across a video where Anjali was seen describing one of her favourite childhood memories. 

The actress revealed that she had a habit of eating mud in her childhood days. 

Well, that's quite weird but we are sure that as kids we all had some weird habits. 

The diehard fans of Anjali must be in splits reading this. 

What is your take on Anjali's childhood habit? Tell us in the comments. 

Anjali made her small screen debut with Sony TV's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan which starred Varun Badola and Shweta Tiwari in the lead roles. 

The actress has proved her mettle in acting with her debut show itself and now, there is no looking back.

The actress definitely has a long way to go in her career. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

