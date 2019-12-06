News

Welcome to Bhau's laughter class in the Bigg Boss house

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Dec 2019 07:08 PM

MUMBAI: Social media sensation Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Phatak, whose charm and innocence won Salman Khan's heart during the last Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, is one of the wild-card contestants.

Hindustani Bhau is known for his bold personality and his reactions. His videos have a huge fanbase.

He popular YouTuber from India. He makes videos on India and Pakistan in Munna Bhai style. He mostly shoots his video in his car and is also famous for the dialogue 'pheli fursat mai nikal'.

He has won hearts in the BB house. As per the BB rule, ha has not uttered a single abusive word. He is playing neutral.  He always tries to entertain contestants as well as the audience.

His fans have shared a small clip in which you can see funny moments of Bhau. In one, Mahira is waxing Bhau, and in another, he is asking BB to click his photo because he has made an omelet for the first time.

Keep going, Bhau!

Have a look.

