WELL DONE: Gauahar Khan SLAMS Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra for LAUGHING while Salman Khan schooled Pratik Sehajpal; says, ‘The real character of people comes out when they laugh when others are at their weakest moments’

MUMBAI: Colors’ reality show Bigg Boss 15 has piqued the interest of the viewers right from the first day of its telecast.

The controversial reality show is packed with drama and entertainment. A lot happened in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Host Salman Khan slammed Pratik Sehajpal for picking up fights with other contestants over petty issues.

The actor also schooled Pratik for his fight with fellow contestant Rajiv Adatia. It seems he had said some things making fun of Rajiv's weight, and also made a comment about Ieshaan Sehgaal and his relationship that didn't sound right. Pratik apologised for the same. Many felt that the actor was being harsh with Pratik and his fans came out in support of him.

Fans of Pratik also noticed how Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were laughing when the actor was scolding him. Gauahar Khan, who is ardent viewer of the show, not taking the names of two, said that the real character of people comes out when they laugh when others are at their weakest moments.

She tweeted, "Harsh! Harsh". It was followed by another tweet that reads, "Weekend ka waar shows real character of people!!! Some ppl take the harshest treatment in their stride, some laugh at others weakest moments!!! Pratik stay strong, the best of ppl make mistakes, it's about how u show a humble side to u, n u did today! Dust off n playwell!"

A fan of Pratik tweeted, "The Difference @realsehajpal #TejRan were laughing hard when #Prayik was being scolded by Salman. But #Pratik was comforting #Jay when Salman was bashing him. #PratikSehajpal Dil Ka Badshah banda hai bhai tu."

CREDIT: SpotboyE