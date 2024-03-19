Were Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe told about their exit before the whole cast and crew of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are in shock. The male lead Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe have been sacked from the show. While Shehzada Dhami played the role of Armaan Poddar, Pratiksha was in the part of Ruhi Goenka (the sister of Abhira).
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/19/2024 - 00:43
Shehzada

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are in shock. The male lead Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe have been sacked from the show. While Shehzada Dhami played the role of Armaan Poddar, Pratiksha was in the part of Ruhi Goenka (the sister of Abhira). 

Two hours back, Director's Kut Productions which is Rajan Shahi's company released an official statement. They said that they have taken a decision to terminate the contracts of these two stars. Now, a report has revealed that the two actors were told about their ouster in front of the entire cast and crew of the show.

It seems Rajan Shahi reached the sets of the show, and every actor was asked to assemble. Then, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were told that they were no longer a part of the cast and may leave the premises. It is said that Shehzada Dhami walked out instantly. On the other hand, Pratiksha Honmukhe was a little emotional. She walked out in a few minutes. The whole unit was in shock seeing this. This has been reported by India Forums and Gossips TV.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 


    
 

