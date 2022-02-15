What! Aaryan and Imlie soon to get married in Imlie?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. The leads of the show, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan play the lead role of Imlie and Aryan in the show. Their brewing romance on-screen is extremely loved by audiences. On Instagram, Sumbul posted a pic with Fahmaan that gives hint about the upcoming episode. Take a look at this picture.

Check out the picture:

Fans are super excited to see how their chemistry will unfold in the upcoming episode. Moreover, they are really hoping that they both get married. Will Rathore's family accept her?

Currently, in the track, we see that Aryan is slowly falling for Imlie and as his feelings are growing stronger for her, he is not ready to accept the truth. Aryan's big love confession is coming up ahead and the story will change soon. Will Imlie accept his proposal?

