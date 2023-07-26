What! Abdu Rozik’s reel depicting a threesome doesn’t go well with netizens, they say “not Good for your image”

MUMBAI: Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he was considered one of the most positive and loved contestants of the show. One of the reasons why the show was running well is because of him, as the audience loved to watch him on the show.

Abdu who was also recently seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2 for a short visit is in London where he met boxer LikkleMan who is just 3 feet tall. Abdu himself is a boxer as well as a sports enthusiast. He participated in the popular viral trend of two men and a woman in bed, which is very popular in the UK right now.

Check out the reel here;

Netizens and Abdu’s fans however don’t seem to be too excited with the reel. One wrote, “Abdu kis line me aa gya boht chalak” another wrote, “Bro please don’t do these type of drama because you’re too innocent for it”, another commented, “Launda jawan ho gya pajji”, one commented, “it's not Good for your image your getting fame in India keep your country proud by working here Alot of love” Another wrote, “Not good for ur image”, one wrote, “Very disappointed act not expected abdu”

What are your thoughts on Abdu’s reel? Tell us in the comments below.

Abdu was recently in South Africa, where he went to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Credit-BollywoodLife



