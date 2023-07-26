What! Abdu Rozik’s reel depicting a threesome doesn’t go well with netizens, they say “not Good for your image”

Abdu who was also recently seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2 for a short visit is in London where he met boxer LikkleMan who is just 3 feet tall. Abdu himself is a boxer as well as a sports enthusiast.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/26/2023 - 11:47
Abdu Rozik

MUMBAI: Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he was considered one of the most positive and loved contestants of the show. One of the reasons why the show was running well is because of him, as the audience loved to watch him on the show.

Also Read: Shocking! Abdu Rozik confirms that the friendship between Mc Stan and him is over and that friendship doesn’t exist

Abdu who was also recently seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2 for a short visit is in London where he met boxer LikkleMan who is just 3 feet tall. Abdu himself is a boxer as well as a sports enthusiast. He participated in the popular viral trend of two men and a woman in bed, which is very popular in the UK right now. 

Check out the reel here;

Netizens and Abdu’s fans however don’t seem to be too excited with the reel. One wrote, “Abdu kis line me aa gya boht chalak” another wrote, “Bro please don’t do these type of drama because you’re too innocent for it”, another commented, “Launda jawan ho gya pajji”, one commented, “it's not Good for your image your getting fame in India keep your country proud by working here Alot of love” Another wrote, “Not good for ur image”, one wrote, “Very disappointed act not expected abdu”

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan gets a Grand Exit; why was Abdu’s eviction not warranted the same?

What are your thoughts on Abdu’s reel? Tell us in the comments below.

Abdu was recently in South Africa, where he went to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodLife 


 

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Bigg Boss 16 Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja M C Stan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Shah Rukh Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/26/2023 - 11:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must-Read! From Farnaz Shetty-Rohit Chandel to Sana Khan-Melvin Louis, TV Couples who broke up because of cheating! Read for more!
MUMBAI : The telly world has been a source of entertainment in the world of fans for the longest time and fans are...
OMG! Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Manisha Rani’s lawyer slaps a Rs 10 crore defamation case on Fauzan Ansari and Dj Dolly
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT 2 has slowly made a place in everyone’s hearts with its interesting and entertaining content....
Bigg Boss OTT 2: OMG! Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhruve’s fight gets Physical, Abhishek Malhan threatens to slap Bebika! Read for more!
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2  began with a bang,  streaming on Jio Cinemas. With Salman Khan being the host, the show...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Conditions Apply! Savi gets to stay the night but with a condition
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
What! Abdu Rozik’s reel depicting a threesome doesn’t go well with netizens, they say “not Good for your image”
MUMBAI: Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he was considered one of...
Wow! Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan here are the actors who have graced the grand celeb screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
MUMBAI :Movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leading role has been...
Recent Stories
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Wow! Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan here are the actors who have graced the grand celeb screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Latest Video
Related Stories
TV Couples who broke up because of cheating
Must-Read! From Farnaz Shetty-Rohit Chandel to Sana Khan-Melvin Louis, TV Couples who broke up because of cheating! Read for more!
Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy
CONGRATULATIONS! Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy welcome a baby girl and a baby boy
Ek Junoon Ek Jazba' for Sony TV
Exclusive! Balika Vadhu’s Rudrakshi Gupta roped in for DJ’s- A Creative Unit’s next, ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba' for Sony TV
Ek Jazba Ek Junoon
Exclusive! Anuj Surelle roped in for DJ’s- A Creative Unit’s next, ‘Kavya - Ek Jazba Ek Junoon' for Sony TV
Rubina Dilaik
What! Is Rubina Dilaik’s cryptic post a reaction to her pregnancy speculations?
‘mast jodi
Aww! Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Daisy Shah and Shiv Thakare spotted together, blush when paps call them ‘mast jodi’