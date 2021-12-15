What!!! Abhijeet Bichukale asks Devoleena Bhattacharjee to KISS HIM; says “'tere liye kuch bhi karunga, lekin pappi chahiye mujhe.”

MUMBAI: The Wild Card entrants in Bigg Boss 15 have changed the dynamics in the house. The show has raised the bar even higher and now, it is a tough game for the contestants who have been batting to win the trophy from the very beginning.

One of the wild cards is Marathi Bigg Boss contestant Abhijeet Bichukale.

As per the task, the contestants have to steal things from the museum and Abhijeet steals several items and tells Devoleena that he has many items, touches her cheek and says, 'tere liye kuch bhi karunga, lekin pappi chahiye mujhe.' (I will do anything for you but I want a kiss in return)

Abhijeet Bichukale shouts and asks Devoleena when will she kiss him. The actress sternly says, 'Nahin karungi mai' (I won't).

This leaves Devoleena flabbergasted and she warns him to not cross the line and take advantage of her goodness. As per the promo, Abhijeet is seen saying that he was joking, and Devoleena asks him to shut up. Pratik Sehajpal supports Devoleena and is heard saying, 'Why will she lie?'

Next, Tejasswi Prakash asks Devoleena if Abhijeet really blackmailed her, and she agreed. Tejasswi gets very furious and is seen confronting Abhijeet Bichukale and is also seen pushing him out of anger and getting into a fight.

