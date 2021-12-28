What! Abhijit Bichukale evicted from Bigg Boss 15?

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 15 is inching closer to its finale. The show is getting interesting. Recently, the makers have been giving the housemates a chance to make it to the finale through ‘ticket to finale tasks’. But the contestants have been ruining each task. As per the latest buzz, the audience might witness a midnight eviction soon and Abhijit Bichukale has the highest chances of getting eliminated this week.

It is being said that he is the weakest player as compared to the nominated housemates and might get eliminated this week. In yesterday’s episode, we saw that the housemates selected Abhijit Bichukale and Rashami Desai as two candidates who would not play the ticket to finale task. They both directly went to the nominations. The report added that after losing the task, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Umar Riaz are also nominated.

So, if any midnight eviction takes place, Abhijit has the highest chances to bid adieu to the show. Abhijit, who often makes headlines for making loose comments on the show, recently grabbed headlines after he demanded a kiss from Devoleena Bhattacharjee during a task. He received backlash from many for it.

Credits: SpotboyE