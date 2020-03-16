What! Abhimanyu and Akshara back together in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Here's proof

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have turned into their 2.0 versions and fans are appreciating these new versions of them

What! Abhimanyu and Akshara back together on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

MUMBAI:  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has the longest run on televison and fans still continue to shower their love on the show. With their romance, Abhimanyu and Akshara are gaining popularity.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Whoa! Akshara is left stunned to see a completely transformed Abhimanyu

Abhimanyu is portrayed by Harshad Chopda, who is adored for playing the ideal father and son.

Fans are blown away by Pranali Rathod's portrayal of the character Akshara because of how approachable and youthful she is.

The show has very loyal viewers and they love watching each and every episode with its interesting twists and turns.

Their separation had hurt fans a lot but this recent picture has left fans wondering.

Check out the picture below:

The picture shows Abhimanyu and Akshara dressed as Radha Krishna and this picture surely is a treat for fans. The picture is all things lovely and beautiful. This comes as a breath of fresh air for all the fans as they were heartbroken after the painful separation. But, as the separation just happened, there is less chance of their reconciliation so soon. And we think that this is pure imagination. Well, we hope that the real reconciliation of them happens soon.

Meanwhile on the show, Abhimnayu has embarked on a new journey after losing the will to continue working. Soon, Akshara's voice may be heard, but he is astonished to see Maya instead.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Akshara moves abroad, AbhiRa yearn for each other

What are your thoughts on Abhimanyu and Akshara’s situation? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest news and gossip.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 17:48

Latest Video