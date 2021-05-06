This is WHAT Abhinav Shukla had to express regarding Nikki Tamboli's brother's untimely demise, Read on

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli is going through one of the toughest times of her life. The actress lost her 29-year-old brother recently to COVID-19 and is currently in a very vulnerable state.

Abhinav Shukla, who is one of the close friends of Nikki and shares a strong bond with her, opened up about her brother's tragic demise. In an exclusive interview, Abhinav stated that it is a heartbreaking situation for Nikki and her family.

"Nikki's brother passed away and he was just 29, it's just heartbreaking for the family. The situation around is already bad with lockdown, pandemic and people suffering and daily we learn about so many new cases. And then you hear such tragic news of his demise. He was fighting it for long. She will be in a very vulnerable state right now and sad but I know she is a strong girl. The loss is huge I know and irreplaceable. We all have seen her in the Bigg Boss 14 house and we know how strong she is. I hope and know she will handle it well.", shared Abhinav.

Nikki and Abhinav, who met on BB 14 and became good friends, will now be seen in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. They along with other contestants will be leaving for Cape Town on May 6 where the show will be shot.

In a recent interview, Nikki had shared that she is doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 only because of her brother as it was his dream.

"Honestly, I am ready but at the same time, I am dealing with family and my brother’s health issues. I know I have to be mentally strong but I don't know how to be mentally and emotionally strong. I am excited because more than me, my brother wanted me to be a part of a season of Khatron Ke Khiladi so this one I am just doing for him. It was his dream. I never thought of backing out of the show, because I am always ready for challenges in life. Also, my brother wanted me to do the reality show and I am doing this especially for him as I don’t want to upset him. He knows that his sister is very strong and that’s why he always wanted me to do it.", she said.

