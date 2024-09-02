What ! Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya roped in for a project together?

MUMBAI : Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya have created a stir in the Bigg Boss house since day one with their contestant fights and at times the fights used to be so huge that it became the talking point inside and outside the house.

We did see how Abhishek used to break down in the house for Isha since he couldn’t get over her and she wouldn’t speak to him well and with the entry of Samarth things went even more down.

We did see how both targeted Abhishek for his mental health issue and how he broke down and even slapped Samarth and was evicted and brought back in the game.

But after that incident he did get a lot of fan following and support from the audience, fans and a lot of celebrities and hence emerged as the first runner up of the show.

He also has lots of fights with almost all the contestants in the house and almost all weekend he was also picked up by Salman Khan.

Isha also had a lot of differences with Mannara and the huge fights which at the end resulted in her elimination just few days before the finale.

As per sources there is news doing the rounds that Isha and Abhishek might be coming in a project together, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Not much is known about the project, but after coming out of the Bigg Boss house in many interviews both of them had mentioned that if any project comes together for the two to do, they will do it and this could be the possibility why they are coming together.

Well, now their fans who saw them in Udaariyan together would be excited to see them in the project together. There is no doubt that they make a great pair on television.

